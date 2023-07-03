NBA Free Agent Signings That Don't Make Sense by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

NBA Free Agency is underway, with most big-money contracts already being handed out. While we didn’t many see superstars switch teams, plenty of money was handed out. Was all that money smart money? It never is.

Here are the five free-agent signings that left us scratching our heads.

Jerami Grant – Portland Trail Blazers

The Blazers are at a standstill until the final verdict on Damian Lillard, but the Jerami Grant contract doesn’t make sense. Yes, Lillard asked out after the contract was agreed upon, but did anyone think that Dame wouldn’t ask out? It was clear if the Blazers didn’t trade the No. 3 overall pick, Dame was a goner, so this signing shows a lack of situational understanding on the part of the Blazers. Grant is an excellent player but doesn’t fit the Blazers’ rebuild. If we fast forward three or four years, Grant’s contract will be an obstacle.



Kyle Kuzma – Washington Wizards

Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma might combine for 50-shot attempts nightly. Kuzma didn’t get a financial haul, but why does Washington need him? What does he provide a team that will be one of the bottom ten in the league? When rebuilding, the Wizards should clean house and see what they have with their young talent. Kuzma’s offensive role will limit what the Wizards see with guys like Johnny Davis, Corey Kispert, and Bilal Coulibaly.

D’Angelo Russell – Los Angeles Lakers

Not enough people are discussing this, but why did the Lakers give D’Angelo Russell nearly $20 million annually? Russell is an excellent player, but are people forgetting how horrific he was in the postseason? He was borderline unplayable! The point guard market was thin, but there were options. Signing Gabe Vincent is essentially Russell-insurance, but after the postseason, Vincent could start in place of Russell. Donte DiVincenzo would have been a better target for the Lakers, as he proved he could play efficiently around stars. Additionally, I’m higher than most on Jalen Hood-Schifino as a playmaker. There doesn’t seem to be much of a need for Russell on the Lakers’ roster.



Fred VanVleet & Dillon Brooks – Houston Rockets

I don’t understand what the Rockets are doing. It’s like they are spending money just because they have it.

Let’s get something out of the way; Fred VanVleet is a good player who has won a championship and will be able to be a strong locker-room leader. On the court, I don’t see it. Jalen Green thrived in the second half of the season, taking on more of a facilitating role. Why hamper Green’s development by signing VanVleet? Additionally, the Rockets just drafted Amen Thompson at No. 4 to be the point guard of the future. Now, he has to wait three years.

Next, Dillon Brooks. The Rockets must be joking, signing him for $20 million annually for four years. The Grizzlies made it clear they had no interest in re-signing Brooks, and there weren’t many suitors for his services. Offensively, he’s a liability. Defensively, the postseason exposed him. Given what the Rockets paid, Brooks needs to start. The Grizzlies’ culture over the past two seasons was immature, and a lot of talk with few results. Is that the type of player the Rockets want around their young players? Absolutely not.

With Ime Udoka taking the reins, the Rockets are building, but they aren’t ready. Instead of spending to spend, they should have continued to grow their young talent by giving them as many opportunities as possible, waiting to pay for the right star.