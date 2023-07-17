NBA In-Season Tournament Group Winners Picks by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Well ahead of the NBA Season getting underway, it’s time to dive into the in-season tournament odds now live on the FanDuel Sportsbook. Whether you’re seeking a favored team or an underdog to support, there are intriguing choices to consider.

Among the favorites, one team stands out – the Denver Nuggets. Currently priced at +150, to take West Group B, they share the longest odds of any group favorite alongside the Golden State Warriors. Last season, the Nuggets demonstrated their prowess during the regular season, and there’s no reason to expect a drop in performance. Despite the stiff competition from the Clippers, the Mavericks, the Pelicans, and the Rockets, the Nuggets are a strong bet as the best team in that group.

For those who prefer an underdog, the Memphis Grizzlies, priced at 5 to 1, to win West Group A presents an enticing option. Yes, they will be without their star player, Ja Morant, but the team has a proven track record of excelling without him. The Lakers and Suns may be ranked higher, but they’re not immune to health concerns that could impact their performance early in the season.

With odds of 5 to 1 on Memphis, taking a shot on this underdog is tempting.

So, for those ready to place their bets today, consider these insights: if you’re betting on a favorite, Denver at +150 is a compelling choice. If you’re leaning towards a longer shot, consider the Grizzlies at 5 to 1. As the NBA season unfolds, it will be exciting to see how these odds play out.

