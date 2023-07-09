NBA In-Season Tournament Preview: Magic Could Upset Celtics

The Boston Celtics have a crucial task ahead as they prepare for the in-season tournament group round. They must bring their A-game and make the right moves if they want to come out on top. However, there might be an opportunity for some strategic betting against the odds, as suggested by the recent performances of one of their opponents, the Orlando Magic.

In evaluating the betting landscape, it’s essential to consider the odds. If Boston is favored with -110 to win the group, it’s a safe bet to back them. However, if the odds shift drastically to -300, it may be time to consider alternative options and take more risks to find value.

The Magic, despite struggling recently, have proven their ability to challenge the Celtics in the past. With two victories over Boston last year, they have shown they possess the necessary firepower to compete against a higher-ranked team.

The Magic’s backcourt, led by standout player Anthony Black, provides an offensive threat that cannot be underestimated. If key players like Kristaps Porzingis are absent from the Celtics’ lineup, Orlando’s offensive firepower could become a decisive factor in this group.

Considering these factors, it wouldn’t be unreasonable to entertain the idea of the Orlando Magic pulling off an upset. They could even be regarded as a dark horse, perhaps a big underdog in their tournament group. The Magic’s potential to disrupt the Celtics’ progress should not be ignored.

As the tournament approaches, it will be interesting to see how the Celtics adapt to the challenges presented by the Magic. Whether Boston can maintain their dominance or if Orlando can seize the opportunity and pull off an upset in the group.

In conclusion, while the Boston Celtics enter the in-season tournament group round as favorites, the possibility of an upset should not be discounted. The Magic’s recent success against the Celtics and their formidable backcourt make them a team to watch closely.

