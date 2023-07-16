NBA Season Predictions: Betting on the Magic or the Pacers?

As the NBA season approaches, sports bettors have an intriguing choice to make: the Orlando Magic or the Indiana Pacers? Both teams are priced at the same over/under odds of 35.5 wins for the upcoming season. The question now is, which team offers the most enticing bet? Let’s take a closer look.

The Case for the Indiana Pacers

At first glance, one might lean towards the Indiana Pacers. Historically, the Pacers have shown consistency and have a track record of being competitive in their division. However, the choice is not that straightforward.

Why Bet on Orlando Magic?

Contrary to initial inclinations, I’d recommend betting on the Orlando Magic. A few factors make this team a more attractive pick. For starters, they’re in a division where other squads, such as the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets, are projected to perform poorly. This could provide an opportunity for the Magic to secure more wins.

The Magic’s frontcourt is also looking promising with players like Wendell Carter Jr., Paolo Banchero, and Franz Wagner. Not to mention the exciting prospects of Cole Anthony and Markelle Fultz, who could potentially be a game-changer for the team. With these players, the Magic has the potential to exceed expectations this season.

The Argument Against the Pacers

On the other hand, betting on the Pacers might not be as safe as it appears. While they have a solid team, their division and conference competition is intense. This makes their path to over 35.5 wins more challenging.

Conclusion: A Bet on the Magic

While both teams have their strengths, I’d place my bet on the Orlando Magic to surpass 35.5 wins in the upcoming season. Remember, they managed to secure 34 wins last season. With the improvements in their roster, they’re more than capable of making that jump.

Ultimately, it’s all about assessing the team’s potential and the dynamics of their respective divisions. In this case, we give the edge to Orlando.