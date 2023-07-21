New England Patriots Futures: Super Bowl, AFC, Division Odds and Analysis by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

It’s a different time for the New England Patriots. The glorious two-decade NFL reign under Bill Belichick and Tom Brady has faded, and this season’s odds don’t look promising. With other teams in the division appearing much stronger on paper, let’s not kid ourselves into thinking the Patriots are likely contenders for the Super Bowl, the AFC Championship, or even the AFC East. The team’s projected win total stands at 7.5, and the question becomes, can they exceed that?

One might wonder how a first-ballot Hall of Fame coach like Belichick fits into this less impressive squad. However, this team should not be dismissed entirely. The Patriots still boast a strong defense and have an exceptional running back – one of the best in the NFL. Winning games by leaning heavily on these two factors and grinding out victories could be their path to success.

Despite being in a conference filled with high-powered offensive systems, it’s difficult to entirely write off the Patriots from hitting their ‘over’ on their win total. The team’s pedigree, coaching, defensive talent (particularly in the secondary), and solid running game are all factors that could help them reach an eight-win total.

However, their passing game raises some concerns. A solid passing attack is crucial in the modern NFL to keep up and score points. The Patriots have added JuJu Smith-Schuster to their roster and have decent tight ends, but their passing game will likely still struggle. If you’re betting on the ‘over,’ be prepared for a nail-biting season that could go down to the wire in Week 16 or 17.

Given these considerations, the safer choice might be to take the ‘under’ on the Patriots’ projected win total. There’s always the chance that Mac Jones could make a significant leap in his third year, but it seems a risky bet.

The New England Patriots are a shadow of their former glory days. However, they still have some pieces that could help them exceed expectations. Even so, based on their current roster and divisional competition, it’s hard to bet on them surpassing their projected win total.

