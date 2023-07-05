New Era of Elite Quarterbacks Set Super Bowl Odds by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

When we speak of Tom Brady and his astounding performance at the ripe age of 45, it’s impossible not to acknowledge the profound shift in the NFL quarterback lineup. Some prominent names that have ruled the roost for years are no longer in the mix. Brady has exited the NFL scene. Peyton Manning has long since hung up his boots. Drew Brees is also notably absent. Even Ben Roethlisberger is no longer part of the equation. Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers is now donning the jersey for the New York Jets.

New Era of High-Caliber Quarterbacks Setting Super Bowl Odds

As we delve into the Super Bowl odds, we are greeted by the fresh faces of a new generation of quarterbacks. It’s a change that promises exciting times for NFL followers. The reigning Super Bowl MVP and National Football League MVP, Patrick Mahomes, leads his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, into the fray as the defending Super Bowl champions. The Chiefs are favored with a +600 price to repeat, positioning them at the vanguard of the new era.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

Jalen Hurts, and the Philadelphia Eagles are not too far behind, with odds of +800. Western New York’s optimism for Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills remains sky-high, placing them at +900. Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals are tied for the fourth-best prices at +1000.

The question on everyone’s lips pertains to the quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. Will it be Trey Lance or the dark horse, Brock Purdy? Only time will reveal the answer, but their odds stand firm at +1000.

Contenders Coaching Continuity

As we contemplate the Super Bowl odds, we must recognize the coaching continuity among the favored teams. Andy Reid continues to helm the Chiefs, and the Eagles seem to have resolved their quarterback controversy under a stable staff. The Bills are adjusting to changes with DC Leslie Frazier‘s departure, but they’re still going strong under Sean McDermott‘s guidance.

In Cincinnati, Zac Taylor continues to lead the team, maintaining Lou Anarumo as the offensive coordinator. The Dallas Cowboys have also achieved some much-needed continuity.

In this landscape of change, the mantra seems to be, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” Even as new head coaches attempt to stir the pot, the continuity within these top teams places them as favorites for a reason. As fans, we are ready for the thrill of the 2023 NFL season.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.