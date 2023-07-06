New York Giants NFL Season Wins Total: Over/Under 7.5 by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

After sneaking into the playoffs last year, the New York Giants will look to qualify again, but they’ll have their work cut out for them with a 7.5-win total.

The Giants were one of the biggest surprise teams in the NFL last year. Daniel Jones and first-year head coach Brian Daboll helped lead the Giants to a 9-7-1 record, good for the second wild-card spot in the NFC. In addition to qualifying for the playoffs, the G-Men were also able to knock off the Minnesota Vikings on Wild-Card Weekend.

In 2022, the Giants were a middle-of-the-pack offense and defense. With a lack of elite talent on this roster, you can understand why the oddsmakers aren’t bullish on this group and have them with a win total of just 7.5. Still, Daboll was able to unlock some things offensively, including Jones at quarterback. The Giants signal-caller re-upped with the club this offseason after throwing for a career-high 3,205 yards. On the ground, Jones demolished the numbers he put together over the first three years, rushing for 708 yards and seven touchdowns. Much like Daboll impacted Josh Allen in Buffalo, he brought similar progress to Jones in Year 4.

The Giants aren’t without questions, though. Star running back Saquon Barkley is a potential holdout if he doesn’t secure a long-term contract. It’s not to say the Giants are doomed if the worst-case scenario transpires, but there’s no doubt Barkley is the best-skill position player on this roster and will be needed if they aspire to finish above .500 again.

Looking at the Giant’s strength of schedule, the team holds the fourteenth-hardest in 2023. With some concerns about the outlook of this roster, that might refrain bettors from putting their money on the over 7.5. The defensive line will continue to be a significant strength for the Giants this year, but the team struggled to stop the run and had issues at the cornerback position. We’re banking on some of New York’s young talent to step up and solidify their roles in the secondary, namely Deonte Banks and Adoree’ Jackson. With the slightly better price tag on the over 7.5 wins, we’re happy to take that number and go off the assumption that last year was no fluke for this group.

Verdict: Over 7.5 wins (-106)

