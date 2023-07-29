NFL 23-24 DFS Preview: Can Lawrence Give Evan Engram Value? by SportsGrid 5 hours ago

Jacksonville Jaguars: Fantasy Betting Perspective Evan Engram: High Risk, High Reward

It seems the addition of Evan Engram to the Jacksonville Jaguars has drawn polarizing opinions among fantasy pundits. Engram finished the previous season strong, making a case for a high draft pick this year. However, his inconsistent past with the New York Giants, coupled with the addition of Calvin Ridley to the Jags, might mean a significant decrease in his targets.

Engram’s 35% of fantasy points in a single game last year against the Tennessee Titans could be viewed as an anomaly, and with five separate games where he only caught one pass, his reliability is in question. This inconsistency, along with the competition for short and intermediate yardage routes from Ridley, paints a picture of a player who’s a potential high-risk pick.

With Engram currently being drafted around the 8th tight end off the board, it seems a fair assessment of his value. You may prefer to opt for more reliable players such as Darren Waller of the New York Giants, George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers, or Kyle Pitts of the Atlanta Falcons, making Engram an infrequent choice in many drafts.

Trevor Lawrence: Poised for Growth

There’s no denying that Trevor Lawrence showed signs of improvement last year. The Clemson product demonstrated why he was the first overall pick in 2021. If Lawrence takes another significant leap in his performance this year, that could significantly impact Engram’s potential output.

If Lawrence is in the same conversation as Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals, Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles, and Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas Chiefs, this would dramatically increase Engram’s worth, given his propensity for short yardage plays. A major injury to either Ridley or Christian Kirk would also provide a substantial boost to Engram’s stock. It’s a ‘watch this space’ scenario for now.

Calvin Ridley: The New Addition

The addition of Calvin Ridley to the Jaguars gives Lawrence another high-quality target. However, Ridley’s presence also means more competition for passes within the team. Ridley’s acquisition may take away some targets from Engram, but it could also open up the field for the tight end. Ridley’s deep threat ability could pull defenses away from the line of scrimmage, creating more space for Engram underneath. Ridley is an attractive bet for the Jaguars and fantasy owners alike.

Final Thoughts

The Jaguars have intriguing potential from a fantasy standpoint, with a blend of promising talent and experienced stars. While Engram and Ridley offer great upside, their performances may heavily rely on Lawrence’s growth as an NFL quarterback. Ridley is a safe bet, but Engram could turn out to be a hidden gem if everything falls into place for him. As with all fantasy football decisions, it’s a mix of educated bets and gut instinct.

