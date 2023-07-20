NFL Betting Insights: Can Anyone Challenge the Chiefs in the AFC West? by SportsGrid 48 minutes ago

The AFC West presents a compelling story as we move closer to the start of the NFL season. The Kansas City Chiefs have reaffirmed their status as division favorites, despite slightly changing odds from -160 to -165. The Chiefs have attracted a dominant 40.8% of all tickets and a remarkable 73.5% of the handle.

AFC West Leaders

Favorite: Chiefs -165

Highest Ticket%: Chiefs 40.8%

Highest Handle%: Chiefs 73.5%

Biggest liability: Chiefs

Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos have seen their odds drift from +450 to +500. Despite attracting a significant 31.0% of tickets, they hold only 13.2% of the handle, revealing a disparity between bet volume and stake size.

The Las Vegas Raiders have maintained their longshot status with consistent odds of +1400. Their market share sits at 15.6% for tickets and 8.0% of the handle, reflecting moderate interest despite their outsider odds.

Finally, the Los Angeles Chargers have seen their odds improve from +325 to +300. However, they’ve struggled to entice bettors, with just 12.6% of tickets and 5.4% of the handle, suggesting that while they may be a potential dark horse, bettors are yet to be fully convinced.

AFC North Insights | AFC South Insights | AFC East Insights

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.