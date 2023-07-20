NFL Betting Insights: Can the Giants or Cowboys Touch the Eagles in the NFC East? by SportsGrid 15 minutes ago

In the NFC East, the Philadelphia Eagles have established themselves as the firm favorites, with their odds improving from +100 to -110. They’re dominating the NFL betting market with a remarkable 48.4% of tickets and an even more significant 58.3% of the handle.

NFC East Leaders

Favorite: Eagles -110

Highest Ticket%: Eagles 48.4%

Highest Handle%: Eagles 58.3%

Biggest liability: Eagles

Contrarily, the Dallas Cowboys have seen their odds marginally improve from +175 to +170, but they’ve failed to attract a substantial share of bettors, with only 13.3% of tickets and a meager 9.0% of the handle.

The New York Giants have seen their odds drift unfavorably from +550 to +750. However, they still hold a respectable 17.8% of tickets and 16.8% of the handle.

Lastly, the Washington Commanders have seen their odds shorten from +1100 to +1000. Despite the outsider status, they’ve managed to attract 20.5% of tickets and 15.9% of the handle, indicating some belief in their underdog potential.

