NFL Betting Insights: Can the Niners Hold Off the Popular Seahawks?

2 hours ago

In the NFC West, the Seattle Seahawks have significantly tightened their grip. Despite their odds dropping from +500 to +195, they hold a commanding 58.7% of the ticket count and a whopping 73.5% of the handle. Clearly, NFL bettors are backing the Seahawks in a big way this season.

NFC West Leaders

  • Favorite: 49ers -165
  • Highest Ticket%: Seahawks 58.7%
  • Highest Handle%: Seahawks 73.5%
  • Biggest liability: Seahawks

Meanwhile, the Arizona Cardinals hold steady at their opening odds of +2500, suggesting a lukewarm interest from the betting public. With a modest 17.8% of the ticket count and only 6.4% of the handle, the Cardinals seem to be trailing the pack.

The Los Angeles Rams are facing a significant downturn. From their opening odds of +250, they’ve tumbled down to +900. With just 8.3% of tickets and a paltry 3.0% of the handle, the Rams are looking at a tough road ahead.

The San Francisco 49ers have seen a minor change in their odds from -160 to -165. They’ve claimed 15.2% of the ticket count and 17.1% of the handle, suggesting a steady, but not overwhelming, level of support from bettors, most likely due to the juice on their price.

