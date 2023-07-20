NFL Betting Insights: Can the Niners Hold Off the Popular Seahawks?
In the NFC West, the Seattle Seahawks have significantly tightened their grip. Despite their odds dropping from +500 to +195, they hold a commanding 58.7% of the ticket count and a whopping 73.5% of the handle. Clearly, NFL bettors are backing the Seahawks in a big way this season.
NFC West Leaders
- Favorite: 49ers -165
- Highest Ticket%: Seahawks 58.7%
- Highest Handle%: Seahawks 73.5%
- Biggest liability: Seahawks
Meanwhile, the Arizona Cardinals hold steady at their opening odds of +2500, suggesting a lukewarm interest from the betting public. With a modest 17.8% of the ticket count and only 6.4% of the handle, the Cardinals seem to be trailing the pack.
The Los Angeles Rams are facing a significant downturn. From their opening odds of +250, they’ve tumbled down to +900. With just 8.3% of tickets and a paltry 3.0% of the handle, the Rams are looking at a tough road ahead.
The San Francisco 49ers have seen a minor change in their odds from -160 to -165. They’ve claimed 15.2% of the ticket count and 17.1% of the handle, suggesting a steady, but not overwhelming, level of support from bettors, most likely due to the juice on their price.
