NFL Betting Insights: Can the Niners Hold Off the Popular Seahawks?

Meanwhile, the Arizona Cardinals hold steady at their opening odds of +2500, suggesting a lukewarm interest from the betting public. With a modest 17.8% of the ticket count and only 6.4% of the handle, the Cardinals seem to be trailing the pack.

The Los Angeles Rams are facing a significant downturn. From their opening odds of +250, they’ve tumbled down to +900. With just 8.3% of tickets and a paltry 3.0% of the handle, the Rams are looking at a tough road ahead.

The San Francisco 49ers have seen a minor change in their odds from -160 to -165. They’ve claimed 15.2% of the ticket count and 17.1% of the handle, suggesting a steady, but not overwhelming, level of support from bettors, most likely due to the juice on their price.