NFL Betting Insights: Is the AFC South Jacksonville's Division to Lose? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

In the AFC South, the Tennessee Titans are making waves in the NFL betting landscape. Despite seeing their odds drift from +275 to +325, they have secured a whopping 38.5% of the tickets and an impressive 55.4% of the betting handle.

AFC South Leaders

Favorite: Jaguars -155

Highest Ticket%: Titans 38.5%

Highest Handle%: Titans 55.4%

Biggest liability: Titans

In contrast, the Houston Texans appear less favored. With opening odds of +850 that have since grown to +900, they have only managed to capture 12.7% of tickets and a mere 4.2% of the handle.

The Indianapolis Colts started with odds of +700 and have experienced a notable drop to +550. They’ve attracted 22.3% of the tickets and 6.4% of the betting handle.

Finally, the Jacksonville Jaguars remain the firm favorites. Their odds have slightly shortened from -150 to -155, and they’ve garnered a strong 26.5% of the tickets and 34.1% of the handle.

These trends in the AFC South are a testament to the fluctuating tides of NFL betting, demonstrating how public sentiment and odds can sometimes diverge.

