NFL Betting Insights: Is the AFC South Jacksonville's Division to Lose?
In the AFC South, the Tennessee Titans are making waves in the NFL betting landscape. Despite seeing their odds drift from +275 to +325, they have secured a whopping 38.5% of the tickets and an impressive 55.4% of the betting handle.
AFC South Leaders
- Favorite: Jaguars -155
- Highest Ticket%: Titans 38.5%
- Highest Handle%: Titans 55.4%
- Biggest liability: Titans
In contrast, the Houston Texans appear less favored. With opening odds of +850 that have since grown to +900, they have only managed to capture 12.7% of tickets and a mere 4.2% of the handle.
The Indianapolis Colts started with odds of +700 and have experienced a notable drop to +550. They’ve attracted 22.3% of the tickets and 6.4% of the betting handle.
Finally, the Jacksonville Jaguars remain the firm favorites. Their odds have slightly shortened from -150 to -155, and they’ve garnered a strong 26.5% of the tickets and 34.1% of the handle.
These trends in the AFC South are a testament to the fluctuating tides of NFL betting, demonstrating how public sentiment and odds can sometimes diverge.
