NFL Betting Insights: Mahomes, Herbert and Burrow Battle to Lead League in Passing by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The NFL season is in full swing, and with it, the race to become the league’s passing yards leader. The competition is fierce, with the league’s top quarterbacks displaying exceptional skills and fierce determination. Here’s a look at the odds and betting trends for the potential leaders.

Most Passing Yards Insights

Highest Ticket%: Patrick Mahomes 22.3%

Highest Handle%: Justin Herbert 22.9%

Biggest Liability: Patrick Mahomes

Odds Leader: Patrick Mahomes +400

Patrick Mahomes, the star quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, started the season with opening odds of +400, and they have stayed steady there. This consistency has been mirrored in the betting market, with Mahomes garnering 22.3% of total tickets and 22.6% of the handle, making him the top contender.

NFL Passing TD Leader Odds and Analysis

Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers has maintained his opening odds of +600. While he may trail Mahomes in the odds, Herbert is leading in the betting market with a slightly higher handle of 22.9%. However, he shares an identical ticket percentage of 11.7% with Joe Burrow.

Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow also entered the season with odds of +600 and is holding steady there. Despite the same odds as Herbert, Burrow’s betting trends vary. He commands 11.7% of the total tickets but a lower handle percentage at 12.6%.

The Buffalo Bills quarterback, Josh Allen, started the season with odds of +900 which remains unchanged. His presence in the betting market has been notable, with Allen claiming 7.8% of total tickets and 9.6% of the handle.

Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins and Jared Goff of the Detroit Lions have faced a more challenging journey. Both started with odds of +1200 and +1400, respectively, which remain unchanged. However, their betting trend shows a different picture. Tagovailoa holds 3.4% of total tickets and 1.7% of the handle, while Goff claims the same ticket percentage but only 0.8% of the handle.

Similarly, Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars started at odds of +1200, which remain the same. Lawrence, however, only accounts for 2.8% of total tickets and 1.8% of the handle.

Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott and Minnesota Vikings’ Kirk Cousins, with opening and current odds of +1800 and +900, respectively, lag behind. Prescott garners 2.2% of total tickets and a meager 0.4% of the handle. Conversely, Cousins claims 1.7% of total tickets and 0.8% of the handle.

The competition is heating up, and the odds and betting trends paint an interesting picture. While Mahomes and Herbert lead the pack, it’s still anyone’s game. The rest of the season will undoubtedly bring more twists and turns as the race to the top continues.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.