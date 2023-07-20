NFL Betting Insights: The AFC North Will be a Dogfight by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The dynamics of the AFC North division present intriguing NFL betting patterns. The Baltimore Ravens started with opening odds of +225, slightly shortening to +220. They’ve managed to attract 16.5% of the tickets and 21.4% of the betting handle.

AFC North Leaders

Favorite: Bengals +150

Highest Ticket%: Steelers 32.7%

Highest Handle%: Bengals 30.2%

Biggest liability: Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals, the initial favorites with opening odds of +125, have drifted slightly to +150. Yet, they’ve garnered a substantial 29.2% of the tickets and 30.2% of the handle, indicating steady confidence among bettors.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns have maintained steady odds of +400 since the opening. They’ve attracted 21.6% of the tickets and 20.1% of the handle.

Despite starting with high opening odds of +550, the Pittsburgh Steelers have seen their odds shorten significantly to +450. They’ve captured a notable 32.7% of the tickets and 28.3% of the handle, making them the most backed team in this division.

These trends and percentages offer a fascinating view into the fluctuating sentiment of bettors as they navigate the ever-evolving AFC North landscape.

