NFL Betting Insights: The NFC North Could be Tightest Division in Football by SportsGrid 6 minutes ago

In the NFC North, the Detroit Lions have clearly captured the hearts and wallets of NFL bettors, leading the way in both ticket and handle percentages. Despite initial odds of +150, they’ve tightened to +130, showing increasing faith in the team’s potential. Impressively, they claim 51.7% of tickets and a substantial 71.1% of the handle.

NFC North Leaders

Favorite: Lions +130

Highest Ticket%: Lions 51.7%

Highest Handle%: Lions 71.1%

Biggest liability: Lions

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bears have seen their odds remain steady at +400. Yet, their betting popularity tells a different story, with a moderate 20.4% of tickets and just 11.2% of the handle.

The Green Bay Packers, despite being initially priced at +300, have seen their odds drift to +400. Their betting appeal is also waning, with a minimal 12.8% of tickets and a lower 7.8% of the handle.

Lastly, the Minnesota Vikings have witnessed a slight favorable adjustment from +300 to +280. They’ve only managed to secure 15.1% of tickets and 9.9% of the handle, demonstrating modest betting faith in their chances.

