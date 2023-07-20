NFL Betting Insights: The NFC South is a Crapshoot by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The Atlanta Falcons have been gaining traction among NFL bettors in the NFC South. Placed initially at +350, their odds have dramatically improved to +220. They’re leading the division in ticket count with a notable 40.0%, and a strong 47.2% of the handle points towards them as well.

NFC South Leaders

Favorite: Saints +125

Highest Ticket%: Falcons 40.0%

Highest Handle%: Falcons 47.2%

Biggest liability: Falcons

On the flip side, the Carolina Panthers have seen a dip in their odds from +200 to +350, suggesting diminished expectations. They hold only 19.6% of tickets and a meager 13.0% of the handle.

The New Orleans Saints, with their odds improving from +200 to +125, have become a more enticing option. They’ve secured 32.8% of the ticket count and 30.0% of the handle, signaling a steady following among bettors.

Lastly, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have seen their odds drop from +375 to a disappointing +750. With only 7.7% of tickets and 9.8% of the handle, bettors seem to have lost faith in the Bucs’ potential this season.

