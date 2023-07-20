NFL Betting Insights: Who has the Advantage in a Crowded AFC East? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The AFC East division is heating up with interesting NFL futures betting dynamics. The Buffalo Bills, who opened with odds of +100, are now priced at +130. They’ve attracted 25.6% of the tickets and 24.8% of the total betting handle.

The Miami Dolphins have seen their odds shorten from +400 to +275. Despite this, they only account for 21.6% of the tickets and 19.5% of the handle.

Surprisingly, the New England Patriots have seen their odds lengthen dramatically from +325 to a hefty +750. However, they’ve attracted a respectable 26.4% of the tickets and 26.5% of the handle, suggesting that bettors still see value in them.

Finally, the New York Jets, who opened at +500, have seen their odds drastically shorten to +250. They’ve attracted an impressive 26.4% of the tickets and lead the pack with the highest handle of 29.2%.

These BetMGM trends provide an intriguing insight into bettors’ views on the AFC East. As the season unfolds, these figures may shift in response to on-field performances.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.