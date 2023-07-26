NFL Fantasy Quarterbacks: Josh Allen, Justin Herbert of Patrick Mahomes? by SportsGrid 6 minutes ago

As the NFL Fantasy Football season heats up, we’ve primarily focused on points-per-reception (PPR) strategies. However, with numerous inquiries coming in about standard scoring, it’s time to switch gears and offer some insights on how those drafts might pan out differently.

You’ll notice that quarterbacks – particularly those with high point potential – are selected much earlier in standard drafts than PPR ones. The reason for this shift in draft strategy is relatively straightforward: in standard scoring leagues, quarterbacks traditionally accumulate the most points, making them invaluable assets for your fantasy team.

Two prominent examples of such quarterbacks are Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills. Both have consistently demonstrated their scoring prowess, making them sought-after picks in standard scoring drafts. They will go as early as the second round in these drafts.

Not far behind these two is Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers, predicted to be picked in the third round. Herbert has demonstrated immense potential and is a force to be reckoned with. His draft stock has risen considerably thanks to his impressive performance last season.

These quarterbacks are more valuable in a standard point league, so they will inevitably be picked up more quickly. If you are participating in a standard league, it’s essential to be aware of this trend going in. Depending on your draft position, it might be wise to consider picking a high-scoring quarterback earlier than you would in a PPR league.

Remember, understanding the nuances of the scoring format can significantly influence your draft strategy and the subsequent performance of your fantasy team. Good luck with your standard scoring drafts. Here’s to a successful Fantasy Football season!

