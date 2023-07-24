NFL Forecast: The Case for Joe Burrow and the Bengals by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Regarding season-long props, Joe Burrow may be the guiding star in your betting strategy for the upcoming NFL season. However, one of the most telling methods for accurate predictions involves correlating season-long props with the awards markets.

Let’s turn our gaze to the NFL MVP odds. Burrow, Patrick Mahomes, and Josh Allen stand shoulder to shoulder as co-favorites, each commanding an imposing +700 for the shortest odds. These early indicators point towards Burrow having an exceptional season, yet again. The Cincinnati Bengals’ quarterback delivered 34 and 35 touchdowns in the last two seasons, respectively.

Looking in the rearview mirror of the last decade, the coveted MVP Award went to a quarterback each season, the last non-QB being Adrian Peterson in 2012. Only once did the MVP fall short of 33 touchdowns, Tom Brady, in 2017. If the award market is a reliable forecast, Burrow will need at least 33 touchdowns to secure a competitive standing.

By digging deeper into the underlying metrics, the Bengals’ touchdown and passing rates present a fantastic picture. However, there are potential storm clouds on the horizon, and they come in the form of the Bengals’ offensive line. Currently ranked 17th, it resides in a mediocre position, albeit 11 spots higher than the dismal standing at the end of 2022. The silver lining comes with the Bengals’ top-ranked wide receiver unit, reinforcing Burrow’s impressive reputation.

Considering all this, Burrow stands out as a player to watch. The statistics and trends point towards another successful year for him. However, with the middling offensive line and the game’s ever-changing dynamics, only time will tell if his odds will translate into another stellar year for him and the Bengals.

