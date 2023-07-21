NFL MVP Betting Insights: Hurts, Mahomes, Burrow and Allen Lead QB Club by SportsGrid 37 minutes ago

As the NFL season rolls along, the betting market for the league’s Most Valuable Player becomes increasingly intriguing. This year’s race has some familiar faces and some new ones. Here, we dissect some key players’ notable betting patterns, percentages, and odds fluctuations.

NFL MVP Insights

Highest Ticket%: Jalen Hurts 13.7%

Highest Handle%: Patrick Mahomes 18.7%

Biggest Liability: Jalen Hurts

Odds Leader: Patrick Mahomes +650

At the top of the ticket percentage, Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles leads the way with 13.7% of the bets placed on him to win MVP. Despite being a surprising leader in this category, Hurts’ odds have lengthened slightly from their opening figure, moving from +1000 to +1100.

Not far behind in ticket percentage is Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow, with an 11.2% ticket count. However, despite his popularity among bettors, Burrow’s odds have also drifted from +650 to +700.

The highest handle percentage â€“ the total amount of money wagered â€“ is commanded by Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes with 18.7%. As a testament to his consistency and high-performance level, Mahomes remains the odds leader for MVP at +650, unchanged from his opening odds.

The Baltimore Ravens Lamar Jackson and Chicago Bears Justin Fields follow with ticket percentages of 9.0% and 8.9%, respectively. Both have seen their odds shorten, with Jackson moving from +1600 to +1400 and Fields from +3000 to +2000, signifying growing confidence in their MVP chances.

Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen, two of last season’s leading MVP candidates, have lower ticket and handle percentages this season. Rodgers has 5.5% of the ticket and 5.7% of the handle, while Allen commands 4.2% of the ticket and 3.7% of the handle.

The MVP betting market also holds considerable liabilities for bookmakers. In this case, Jalen Hurts is their biggest liability, meaning that his victory would result in the largest payout to bettors.

This fascinating mix of established stars and rising talent keep the NFL MVP race as exciting as ever. It will be intriguing to see how these odds and percentages fluctify as the season progresses. With a lot of football to play, any of these players could make a compelling MVP case.

