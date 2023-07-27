NFL MVP: Betting Perspective on Mahomes, Burrow, and Hurts by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

With the NFL season just around the corner, everyone is looking for a good deal on Patrick Mahomes for league MVP. It’s no secret that he’s the favorite every year, making it a smart bet to wait for a favorable number on Mahomes. After all, he’s backed by an impressive record, solid stats, and back-to-back Super Bowl wins. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is poised to put up dynamic numbers this year too.

However, some pundits and avid bettors are worried about a potential hangover effect from winning back-to-back Super Bowls. History tells us that repeating such an incredible feat is never easy. But given Mahomes’s unyielding will and unbeatable skill, the worries might be nothing more than cautious skepticism.

Joe Burrow, another MVP favorite, is currently listed at +700. His unique skill set and the consistent performances he’s delivered in the past few seasons make him a good bet for this year too.

But the betting scene always has room for a few surprises, and it might be Jalen Hurts this year. Currently priced at +1200, he offers excellent value for bettors. His odds have actually moved back a little from +1100 a couple of weeks ago.

When we look at Hurts’s performance in the Super Bowl, it’s hard not to see the potential. With four touchdowns, three on the ground, and one through the air to A.J. Brown, there’s a solid case for him being an MVP dark horse.

Of course, the NFC East hasn’t seen a back-to-back winner since 2004. But with Hurts at the helm, the Philadelphia Eagles have every chance of pulling it off and are almost guaranteed to make the playoffs again.

And once Hurts steps into a playoff environment, we could see him lead his team to the NFC Championship. He’s a player who thrives under pressure, and the playoffs provide the perfect stage for him to showcase his abilities.

In NFL betting, odds can change in the blink of an eye. But for now, these players offer the best betting prospects. Mahomes, Burrow, and Hurts all have unique strengths and could be the key to a successful betting season.

