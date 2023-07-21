NFL OPOY Betting Insights: Wideouts Lamb, Chase and Jefferson Battle by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The NFL Offensive Player of the Year race is heating up, with several athletes making significant waves in the futures market. This year, fresh faces and familiar stars lead the pack. Let’s dive into the ticket percentages, handle percentages, and odds for some key players.

Offensive Player of the Year Insights

Highest Ticket%: Ja’Marr Chase 10.0%

Highest Handle%: Ja’Marr Chase 12.8%

Biggest Liability: CeeDee Lamb

Odds Leader: Ja’Marr Chase +1000

Ja’Marr Chase of the Cincinnati Bengals has been a revelation. He currently holds the highest ticket percentage with 10.0% and the highest handle percentage with 12.8% of the total wagers. Bettors’ confidence in Chase is evident, as his odds have shortened from +1200 at the open to +1000. Notably, Chase is also the odds leader for OPOY.

Another player making significant waves is Dallas Cowboys’ wide receiver, CeeDee Lamb. Despite opening at +6600, Lamb’s odds have drastically shortened to +2500, indicating a growing belief in his potential to win the award. Lamb holds 6.8% of the ticket and 7.7% of the handle, making him the bookies’ biggest liability – his victory would result in the largest payout to bettors.

Tony Pollard of the Dallas Cowboys and Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions have also seen their odds significantly improve. Pollard’s odds have shifted from +8000 to +3000, while St. Brown’s have gone from +5000 to +3000. Their ticket percentages stand at 6.5% and 4.6%, respectively.

While Christian McCaffrey and Nick Chubb have lower ticket percentages, they cannot be overlooked. McCaffrey holds 5.6% of the ticket and 3.3% of the handle, whereas Chubb holds 5.3% of the ticket and 5.1% of the handle.

Lastly, we have last year’s breakout star, Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings, who currently holds 4.4% of the ticket and 3.4% of the handle. Jefferson’s odds have slightly lengthened from +1200 to +1300, indicating slightly less confidence in his chances this year.

The Offensive Player of the Year race promises to be a nail-biter, with several players showing potential to grab the title. As the season progresses, seeing how these odds and percentages shift in response to on-field performances will be exciting.

