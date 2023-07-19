NFL Quarterbacks Under Fire: Who Will be 2023's Interception Leader? by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

We’re faced with an intriguing problem when examining the odds for the leader in most interceptions for the 2023 NFL season. If a quarterback plays disastrously enough to lead the league in interceptions through ten games, his team might relegate him to the bench for the last seven games.

Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford, Justin Fields, and Baker Mayfield all hold odds at +900. Interestingly, Dak Prescott, who vowed not to throw more than ten interceptions in 2023, stands at +1000. Each of these players can ‘win’ this dubious accolade, making for an unpredictable betting market.

Let’s highlight one quarterback that we don’t expect to top the interception list. At +1200, don’t look for Mac Jones to be a value bet due to a crucial coaching change with the New England Patriots. Jones might have been a stronger contender if Matt Patricia or Joe Judge were still calling the plays. However, with Bill O’Brien in the picture, Jones’s career and interception statistics will see a positive turnaround.

Turning our focus to Prescott, his prospects seem less promising. Prescott’s perpetual claim of needing to cut back on interceptions feels like a rinse-and-repeat cycle with no concrete results. His continuing pattern of throwing ill-advised INTs makes him the least trustworthy on this list. Stafford has his share of problems, but if forced to choose, put your money on the persistently unreliable Dak Prescott. Regardless of who is calling the shots, Prescott’s track record suggests he’ll continue to make poorly judged throws when it matters the most.

Kirk Cousins is also an exciting wager at +1600. He’s one of the players who is unlikely to be benched and is not shy about airing out the football.

Ultimately, this betting market promises to be a thrilling and unpredictable one. Bettors will watch closely to see who comes out on top, or rather, on the bottom, of the 2023 interception leaderboard.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.