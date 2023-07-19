NFL Race for Rushing Glory: Running Backs Set to Dominate by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

As the NFL season rapidly approaches, it’s time to take a keen look at some of the elite running backs who are set to dominate the gridiron.

An early leader for the rushing yard lead has to be Nick Chubb of the Cleveland Browns. He currently leads the pack at the FanDuel sportsbook with odds of +600. Chubb’s potent mix of speed, power, and agility sets him apart from his peers. However, he’s not alone in the race.

Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts is hot on his heels at +700, making a compelling case with his explosive play and yardage.

And how can we forget Derrick Henry? Henry, known for his size, speed, and sheer determination, is not far behind with +750 odds.

But let’s not overlook the new kid on the block, rookie Bijan Robinson, who is intriguingly positioned at +1200. Robinson has the potential to cause quite the stir this season, but only time will tell if he can live up to the expectations.

That said, are we doing a disservice to Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley, who stand at +1400 and +1600, respectively? Both have proven their mettle; dismissing them outright could be a grave mistake. And then there’s the question of Breece Hall. While his recent injury has been a setback, his ability to bounce back remains a subject of keen interest. Can he surprise us and storm back to top form?

However, if there’s one dark horse in this race, it’s undoubtedly Tony Pollard. Pollard has become a key figure in the Dallas Cowboys offense and seems poised for a significant breakout. With Ezekiel Elliott’s era over, this could be Pollard’s year. His potential impact goes beyond rushing yardage. He is a possible contender for an abundance of touchdown opportunities and perhaps even the Offensive Player of the Year award.

Underestimating Pollard could be a costly mistake. He’s already showcased his ability to deliver in crucial games and should have many opportunities to knock down a few of these offensive awards. More than Dak Prescott, Pollard could prove instrumental in any success the Dallas Cowboys achieve this season.

As we gear up for another thrilling season of the NFL, keep an eye on these names. They could be making headlines, breaking records, and shaping the narrative for the coming season.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.