NFL Training Camp Injury Report Update by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

All 32 NFL teams are in training camp, with critical injuries already starting to pile up.

Here are the injuries you need to know.

Reaction To Joe Burrow And Jalen Ramsey Potential Injuries

Joe Burrow, Bengals QB, Calf

Joe Burrow gave the NFL community a scare when he was carted off the practice field. Early speculation was that it could have been his Achilles, but Bengals head coach Zac Taylor confirmed that it was just a calf injury.

Jalen Ramsey, Dolphins CB, Knee

Jalen Ramsey was carted off but didn’t receive the same promising news as Burrow. While his ACL is intact, Ramsey will still require surgery and likely will be out until December.

Garrett Wilson, Jets WR, Ankle

Garrett Wilson hobbled to the locker room and was diagnosed with an ankle sprain. With the Jets opening the preseason schedule against the Browns in the Hall of Fame Game, expect the team to be cautious about letting their star wide receiver play.

Kadarius Toney, Chiefs WR, Knee

Kadarius Toney‘s brief NFL career has been riddled with injuries, and he’s already got 2023 started with another. On the opening day of training camp in Kansas City, Toney suffered a minor knee tweak. Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid noted it wasn’t anything serious, but given Toney’s lengthy injury history, we cannot discount even the most minor of injuries with him.

