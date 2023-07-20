NFL Week 1: 49ers and Steelers to Collide in Pittsburgh by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The NFL season opener is shaping into an intense showdown featuring two heavy hitters: the San Francisco 49ers, who played in the NFC Championship game last year, and the Pittsburgh Steelers, currently pegged as a 2.5-point home underdog. The match is set to occur on the inaugural Sunday of this NFL season, and it’s already stoking the flames of anticipation.

Both the 49ers and Steelers exhibit similar play styles, favoring a run-first approach and utilizing play-action tactics with their young quarterbacks. The key to this game could be the evolution of Steelers’ quarterback Kenny Pickett. Entering his second year, Pickett has an opportunity to demonstrate his growth, aided by the talented wide receiver George Pickens.

Despite the promise of the Steelers, the edge goes to the 49ers. A West Coast team heading to the East Coast can face some challenges, but the veteran leadership present in San Francisco’s roster may tip the scales. Their offense, strengthened by Christian McCaffrey, coupled with a solid defense, gives them an edge.

However, it’s important to note the uncertainty surrounding the quarterback position for the 49ers due to injury issues. This, combined with the tight spread, makes this game tricky to predict for week number one.

That said, lean toward the over on the 40.5 total points line. Despite the game indicating a possible under, take the contrarian view for Week 1. Both teams have the potential to rack up a considerable number of points, and this opening match could be a high-scoring affair. Let the games begin!

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.