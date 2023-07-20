NFL Week 1: Jets and Bills Close Out the Season Opening Slate by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Seven weeks from now, on a Monday night at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, the NFL world will be treated to a divisional showdown as the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills wrap up the opening week of the NFL season. As it currently stands, the Jets, under Aaron Rodgers, are considered a home underdog, albeit by a narrow 1.5-point spread.

The question on everyone’s lips post-game will likely be: Can the Jets pull off an upset against the Bills, who are unequivocally the best team in the AFC East? If the Jets manage this feat, they will catapult significantly in the odds.

With Rodgers at the helm, a victory for the Jets would likely place them just beneath the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC rankings. Such a victory would undoubtedly have fans and pundits alike drinking the Kool-Aid.

It’s worth noting that last year, the Jets defeated the Bills at MetLife Stadium in a game that saw Josh Allen, the Bills’ quarterback, sidelined due to injury. This historical context adds an extra layer of intrigue to this matchup.

Despite the potential for an upset, it’s tough to foresee the Bills coming into this game looking past New York. They’re a focused team, and they should approach this game with the intensity it deserves.

Given the short spread for week number one, lean toward the Buffalo Bills. They have the edge, and their performance in this opening game could set the tone for their season ahead. This divisional showdown between the Bills and the Jets promises to be an exhilarating way to conclude the first week of the 2023 NFL season.

