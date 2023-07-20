NFL Week 1: Super Bowl Champion Chiefs Open Season vs. Lions by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The NFL is all set for a thrilling start to the 2023 season, with the Detroit Lions taking on the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. The scheduling of this game speaks volumes about the optimism surrounding the Lions this year.

Last season, Detroit wrapped up on a high note, pulling off an upset against their divisional opponent, the Green Bay Packers, and consequently knocking them out of the playoffs. The question is whether they can leverage this momentum to break into the playoffs, either as a divisional champion or a wild card, in the coming season.

It’s worth considering the track record of teams that have played in Kansas City. A few seasons ago, the Cleveland Browns were an 8.5-point underdog; Jacksonville was an 11.5-10.5 point underdog in the playoffs; and Cincinnati was a 6.5-point underdog. Comparatively, with Jared Goff at the helm, the Lions are 6.5-point underdogs going into Week 1 against the Super Bowl champions. This suggests they’re being given a legitimate shot in this high-stakes game.

However, this game will undoubtedly be a tough one for Detroit. While the heart wants to take the points with the Lions, the head is urging caution. With the dynamic duo of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce spearheading the Chiefs’ offense, it might be wise to lay the points in this matchup. This game will be a significant test for the Lions and could set the tone for their entire season. Buckle up for what promises to be an exhilarating game!

