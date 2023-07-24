Nick Chubb Unsure Things Will Change In NFL Running Back Market by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

In recent times, prominent NFL running back Nick Chubb, like many others at the position, has voiced concerns over the status of running backs in the NFL. The debate has heated up following a Pro Football Talk tweet suggesting that running backs may hold out during the offseason programs.

This proposition highlights a significant dilemma faced by NFL players. Unlike other sports, such as baseball, where a player’s career span can stretch from their early 20s to mid-30s, NFL players face a shorter career lifespan, especially running backs. Consequently, forgoing a season equates to sacrificing approximately 25% of an average four-year NFL career.

While running backs will always be required in the NFL, their role is rapidly changing. The prospect of a running back getting 30 carries in a game isn’t something that transpires as much anymore.

The evolution of football sees many high school running backs considering alternative positions in college to improve their market value. This shift includes transitions to wide receiver, defensive back, or even linebacker roles.

Interestingly, this concern isn’t primarily voiced by the players but by media and spectators. Many question whether it’s fair for NFL GMs to ask quarterbacks to take significant pay cuts to balance the running back’s wage cap.

The disappearance of fullbacks from the NFL rosters is a stark reminder of how the game is evolving. Collective unity among players has been touted as a solution, with voices like Austin Ekeler emphasizing the power of their unity.

However, Nick Chubb and others voiced the reality that solutions are not simple to this problem. The situation wasn’t created overnight but has been a decade in the making. High-profile outliers like Christian McCaffrey and Derrick Henry show the potential value of elite running backs. Yet, for the majority, changing positions might be the only way to maintain market value in the evolving NFL landscape.

