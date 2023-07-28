NL Central Odds Update: Brewers Leap Pack, Reds Near By by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

The NL Central has been messy in 2023, as the Milwaukee Brewers are favored to win the division. Still, the Cincinnati Reds remain in the picture.

We’ll dive into each team in the division ranked where FanDuel Sportsbook has them on the odds board.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and our daily MLB game picks.

The Milwaukee Brewers didn’t play well in June, but July has been a different story. They’ve reclaimed their position as the top team in the NL Central, holding a 57-46 record and winning six of their last ten games. With the experience that the Brewers have over the teams chasing them in Cincinnati and Chicago, it makes sense that they’ve continued to get bet down over the last month, rising from +110 to -190.

The Reds went into the regular season projected to struggle. That hasn’t happened, and their young talent has reignited the club. Even when pundits continue to count out the Reds, they’ve remained right there with the Brewers in the race for the NL Central. Cincinnati sits 1.5 games behind Milwaukee for the division lead and has reeled off six victories over their last ten games. Still, over the previous month, the Reds have seen their odds of winning the NL Central take a slight hit, dropping from +135 to +250. Now might be a good time to invest in their price.

The Chicago Cubs‘ regular season has gone as many expected it. They’ve had some competitive moments, but the overall talent on this team doesn’t stack up with the top teams in the National League. Still, the Cubs are as hot as any team in the big leagues, winning six straight games and eight of their last ten. They remain 5.5 games back of the Brewers for the top spot in the division, but their odds to win the crown have dropped slightly this month from +600 to +650.

The St. Louis Cardinals entered the year as the favorites to win the NL Central. They’ve looked anything but like contenders as the end of July looms, with their record at 46-58. The Red Birds will be selling at the trade deadline for the first time in recent memory, and their odds to win the NL Central have continued to drop off, falling from +1500 to +3000 over the last month.

The Pittsburgh Pirates got off to a shockingly good start, leading the NL Central for a significant portion of the first two months. They’ve since returned to earth and are playing more like the team we expected. Pittsburgh has dropped to 45-57 on the campaign, which is on par with the season predicted. With their struggles in June and July, the Pirates have played themselves out of the division race, dropping their odds from +3600 to +25000.

NL Central Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team NL Central Odds NL Pennant Odds World Series Odds Milwaukee Brewers -190 1500 3500 Cincinnati Reds 250 3000 7500 Chicago Cubs 650 4000 10000 St. Louis Cardinals 3000 13000 20000 Pittsburgh Pirates 25000 50000 50000

SportsGrid’s Best Daily MLB Prop Picks