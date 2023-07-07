NL Central Odds Update: Reds Close Gap on Brewers by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The NL Central has been messy in 2023, as the Milwaukee Brewers are favored to win the division. Still, the Cincinnati Reds remain right in the picture.

We’ll dive into each team in the division ranked where FanDuel Sportsbook has them on the odds board.

The Milwaukee Brewers didn’t play well in June, and as July is underway, they no longer find themselves in the NL Central’s top spot. Even with a lackluster June, the Brewer’s July has been off to a strong start, and they’ve won six of their last ten games. With a nice stretch of play from Milwaukee of late, they haven’t seen their odds fluctuate to win the NL Central, where they’ve remained at +110.

The Reds went into the regular season projected to struggle. That hasn’t happened, and their young talent has reignited the club. Of the five teams in the NL Central, the Reds are playing the best baseball, winning eight of their last ten games and five in a row. Another elite stretch to begin July now has the Reds ten games over .500. With the Reds playing some strong baseball, they’ve seen their odds to win the NL Central continue getting bet down over the last week from +230 to +135.

The Chicago Cubs regular season has gone as many expected it. They’ve had some very competitive moments, but the overall talent level on this team just doesn’t stack up with the top teams in the National League. The Cubs have recorded just three wins over their last ten games, yet they’re still the only team in the NL Central with a positive run differential. Still, after a difficult week, the Cubs have seen their NL Central odds take a hit, dropping from +380 to +600.

The St. Louis Cardinals entered the year as the favorites to win the NL Central. They looked anything but a contender through April and early May, struggling to pick up wins. That narrative continued throughout a lot of June and well into July now. The Red Birds are 15 games below .500 and trail the Reds by 12.5 games. With their recent poor play, the Cardinals have seen their odds to win the NL Central nearly double over the last week from +850 to +1500.

The Pittsburgh Pirates got off to a shockingly good start, leading the NL Central for a significant portion of the first two months. They’ve since returned to earth and are playing more like the team we expected. Pittsburgh has lost two in a row and are 5-5 over their last ten games. The Pirates occupy the fourth spot in the NL Central and trail the division lead by 8.5 games. Pittsburgh has seen their odds continue to fall over the last week, dropping from +2700 to +3600.

NL Central Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team NL Central Odds NL Pennant Odds World Series Odds Milwaukee Brewers 110 2000 5500 Cincinnati Reds 135 3000 5500 Chicago Cubs 600 6000 12000 St. Louis Cardinals 1500 7000 12000 Pittsburgh Pirates 3600 25000 50000

SportsGrid’s Best Daily MLB Prop Picks