NL West Odds Update: Dodgers Bet Down, Giants Dropping

The Los Angeles Dodgers are among the favorites to win the World Series and the NL West but don’t rule out the Arizona Diamondbacks or San Francisco Giants.

The Los Angeles Dodgers remain the odds-on favorite with a juiced price tag to win the NL West, even if they reside in second place. The Dodgers sit at 49-38, trailing the Arizona Diamondbacks by a half-game. LA entered the year closely connected with the San Diego Padres as favorites to win the division. The Dodgers have at least lived up to their end of the bargain and are firmly in the conversation despite not setting the pace for a large chunk of the year. Still, the Dodgers saw their odds to win the NL West bet down over the last week from -190 to -260.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have been a surprise in the NL West. Whether it’s Corbin Carroll, who’s emerged as a heavy favorite to win NL Rookie of the Year and has also been in the NL MVP conversation, or Gabriel Moreno, there’s no shortage of talented youngsters. Arizona is still on top of the NL West, but their lead has shrunk. With four straight losses, the D-Backs are now 50-38, resulting in their odds of winning the division dropping from +340 to +440.

The San Francisco Giants are getting a little more respect from the oddsmakers. It was hard to know what to expect from the Giants in 2023. There aren’t a lot of household names on this roster, but they’ve continued to prove people wrong, much like they did two years ago. It hasn’t been a positive start to July for the Giants, who’ve won just three of their last ten games. With their poor stretch, they’ve fallen out of a wild-card position and seen their odds of winning the NL West fall from +440 to +550.

The Padres are fourth in the NL West, holding a disappointing 41-46 record. It’s not because of a lack of talent that the Padres are in this position. They just ultimately can’t get the results they’ve wanted. Even with three wins in a row, the Padres are still 4-6 over their last ten games and trail the D-Backs by 8.5 games. This talented group isn’t entirely out of it yet, but they haven’t made their lives easy and maintained their +2700 odds over the last week.

Nothing was expected of the Colorado Rockies; they’ve come through on those expectations. The Rockies are having trouble building a winning team, and it’s difficult to see that happening anytime soon with their current ownership and lack of talent. On July 7, the Rockies sit 17 games back of the NL West division lead and hold +25000 odds to come out on top.

NL West Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook

Team NL West Odds NL Pennant Odds World Series Odds Los Angeles Dodgers -260 210 480 Arizona Diamondbacks 440 1200 2800 San Francisco Giants 550 1200 3300 San Diego Padres 2700 2200 4000 Colorado Rockies 25000 50000 100000

