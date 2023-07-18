Northwestern Scandal Continues as Former Player Sues by SportsGrid 46 minutes ago

In the wake of the college football sanctions released by Northwestern following a six-month investigation, the involvement of Coach Pat Fitzgerald raises significant questions. The inquiry’s findings, released a couple of Fridays ago, have sparked intrigue and speculation about whether Northwestern knew about Fitzgerald’s involvement and intentionally kept it under wraps.

The question looming large is: did Northwestern bury this information because of its favorable view of Fitzgerald, or was the investigation so inadequate that it failed to uncover what the student newspaper managed to expose in just three days? This critical question demands an answer, especially considering the magnitude of the investigation and the people involved.

The perception of the investigation being a mere “candy ass” attempt to hide the truth is growing. The inquiry appears to have been a vanilla-flavored endeavor, more intent on concealing than revealing. A two-week suspension without pay seems to be an inadequate response to the severity of the allegations.

What’s more, the timing of the announcement is also questionable. The decision to disclose such consequential information on July 4th, a national holiday, could easily be interpreted as an attempt to minimize attention to the findings.

Was this a genuine attempt at investigation or a careful act of covering up a crime? This remains to be determined, but it’s a question that is rightly being asked in the face of these controversial findings. The truth, whether it emerges through a potential lawsuit from Fitzgerald or other sources, could significantly impact Northwestern’s reputation and credibility.

