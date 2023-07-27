Notre Dame's Sam Hartman is a Solid Heisman Value Play by SportsGrid 43 minutes ago

As college football season nears, the Heisman Trophy futures are starting to gain some clarity. Among the names touted to compete for the coveted trophy, Notre Dame’s Sam Hartman stands out as a potential dark horse. With odds of 16 to 1, Hartman’s NFL-ready skills, coupled with the potent Notre Dame machine, could set the stage for a surprising season.

While much of the betting community focuses on favorites like USC’s Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels of LSU, and Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers, it’s essential to consider the potential game-changers in the mix. With his NFL-grade game, Hartman stands a chance to radically influence the Heisman race.

Indeed, Hartman’s situation at Notre Dame is intriguing. He is a pro-ready pivot spending one last year in college football, ostensibly to help catapult the Fighting Irish into the playoffs. His seasoned experience could potentially translate into significant numbers on the field. Notre Dame has lacked a quarterback of Hartman’s caliber for several years, so his presence could transform the team’s offensive fortunes.

Notre Dame’s strength as a football powerhouse cannot be underestimated in Hartman’s Heisman journey. If Hartman gets off to a strong start and performs exceptionally in key matches, the Notre Dame machine could bolster his Heisman campaign significantly.

However, Hartman’s journey to the Heisman will have its share of challenges. He has three marquee games against Ohio State, USC, and Clemson in the upcoming season. Performing well in these matches will be critical to his Heisman campaign. However, his previous experience playing in high-stakes games at Wake Forest makes him well-prepared for the pressure of these significant matchups.

Particularly pivotal will be the late-season encounter against USC. If Notre Dame can clinch a victory under the South Bend lights with Hartman leading the charge, it could potentially put him in the Heisman driver’s seat. With the tantalizing scent of bratwurst and beer wafting through the crisp autumn air, the stage will be set for an unforgettable game.

Sam Hartman might not be the most talked-about name in the Heisman Trophy battle right now. Still, with his NFL-ready skills, a strong Notre Dame backing, and a slate of high-profile games, he has the potential to surprise everyone. So, if you’re looking for a long shot that makes sense, keep your eyes on Sam Hartman.

