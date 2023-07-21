Ohtani's Test of Resilience: Analyzing His Recent Struggles by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Major League Baseball is readying for another exciting game as Shohei Ohtani prepares to face the Pittsburgh Pirates in Anaheim today. This follows the star player’s unfortunate exit on July 4 against the San Diego Padres due to a blister on his right throwing hand.

His first start since the incident came against the Houston Astros last week. The result? Ohtani put in five innings of work but allowed four earned runs, culminating in a loss for the Los Angeles Angels. Regrettably, both of Ohtani’s starts in July have resulted in losses.

Considering his recent struggles, fans and critics are anxious to see a healthy Ohtani back on the mound. It seems as though his performance dips towards the end of games, which could be attributed to his finger issues. He’s been trying to incorporate more splitters into his repertoire, which could be the root cause of his ongoing problems.

However, despite the setbacks, Ohtani can strike out 12 anytime. He currently stands as the pitcher with the fifth-most strikeouts in major league baseball this year, a commendable feat despite his recent hiccups.

And it doesn’t stop there. When it comes to offense, Ohtani leads the league with a staggering 35 home runs.

Looking at his performance early in the season, it’s evident that Ohtani was a strong AL Cy Young contender. However, comparing those initial starts with his most recent ones in June and July, the most significant difference seems to be the late fading due to his finger issues.

Throwing a splitter with a blister or cracked nail is no easy feat. This not only makes certain pitches untenable, but it also hampers his overall command.

Overall, the expectation remains high for Ohtani. The game against the Pirates promises to test his resilience, and fans eagerly await their favorite player back in action, delivering those breathtaking performances once more.

