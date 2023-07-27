Panthers First Overall Pick Bryce Young Named Starter by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

Bryce Young’s transformation into a coveted NFL prospect is a tale of dedication and grit. Young will have his work cut out for him, though, in his rookie campaign. The Carolina Panthers traded up to get him with the first overall in the NFL draft and have now named him their Week 1 starting quarterback.

Bryce Young, following a productive training camp session, shared his thoughts on being the teams starting quarterback. Young expressed what being the starting quarterback means to him, and he’s not taking this lightly. The former Alabama quarterback is looking to make his mark during his rookie campaign and should be in the running for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The Offensive Rookie of the Year odds sit at +420 for Young, while Bijan Robinson is at +300. Is this justified? Robinson was also selected inside the top ten by the Atlanta Falcons, who love to run the football under head coach Arthur Smith.

Still, Young being named the starting quarterback for the Panthers has the potential to give him a real advantage here and some value in the Offensive Rookie of the Year race. There will be growing pains, but the talent is definitely there for him to be a star in this league.

At the end of the day, it will be a fun race to watch, knowing that you make a case for either of these two rookies to take home the crown. With Young being named the official starter, that should help create some value for him that’s worth backing as we currently stand in training camp.

