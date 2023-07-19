Passing Kings: Predicting the NFL's Top Touchdown Quarterbacks by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

As the NFL season gains momentum, we’re asking: Which quarterback will lead the league with the most touchdown passes? The FanDuel sportsbook has its favorites, but can will they come through?

Let’s take a deep dive into the expected performances of these football giants.

Patrick Mahomes holds the shortest odds at +300, followed closely by Josh Allen at +500 and Justin Herbert at +550. Further down the line, we find Kirk Cousins at +1100 and Aaron Rodgers at +1200.

Given Mahomes’s record and consistent performance, it’s hard not to see him as the frontrunner. The Kansas City Chiefs have a strong core group that continues to produce phenomenal results on the field. When you have Andy Reid scheming for a healthy Mahomes paired with Travis Kelce, it becomes a challenging proposition to bet against them.

However, while the odds favor Mahomes, looking at other candidates is worth it. Which of these quarterbacks will be supported by the most robust running game? Which one can rely on a solid defense? Answering these questions could provide insights into the potential leaders in touchdown passes.

Analyzing the teams, it’s easy to see that the running game and defense play pivotal roles. If a team is ahead in the second half, they’re more likely to run the ball. Similarly, a robust defense can enable more scoring opportunities by restricting opponents.

In this context, Rodgers and the New York Jets could be a solid bet, given their balanced play and strong defensive unit. But don’t rule out Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. With a strong receiver corps, the Chargers should air the ball out quite a bit, providing ample opportunities for Herbert to rack up touchdowns.

While Mahomes remains the bookies’ favorite, Rodgers, Herbert, and even Allen shouldn’t be overlooked. As the season unfolds, it will be intriguing to see how this contest pans out and which quarterback ends up the king of touchdowns.

