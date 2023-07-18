Patriots Defender Popular Pick To Win NFL Award At Season’s End Christian Gonzalez is 10-1 to win Defensive Rookie of the Year by Sean T. McGuire 3 hours ago

There’s plenty of confidence in New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez. Members of the Patriots organization are optimistic, and his fellow New England teammates also have praised him in a short amount of time.

It seems the public is backing his ability entering his rookie campaign, too.

The Oregon product is responsible for the most bets of any rookie to win Defensive Rookie of the Year, as shared by BetMGM on Tuesday.

Gonzalez, who was selected with the No. 17 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft in April, representing a notable 17.4% of tickets at BetMGM. He also is responsible for the second-most money with his 14% trailing only Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (17.9% of handle).

Gonzalez opened at 10-1 to win the award and that’s exactly where he remains at BetMGM. He’s 11-1 at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Other first-round picks like Carter, Houston Texans’ Will Anderson, Las Vegas Raiders’ Tyree Wilson and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon round out the top five defenders with the shortest odds at both books.