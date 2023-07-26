PGA 3M Open 1st Round Leader Picks: Mackenzie Hughes and Erik van Rooyen Worth a Sprinkle by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Welcome to our PGA 3M Open preview, where we’re exploring potential first-round leader surprises, or as we fondly refer to them, “first-round leader bombs.” A few guys with big odds worth taking a crack at.

Starting our list, we have Stephan Jaeger, the jaegerbomb. Known for his explosive game, Jaeger comes in with tasty 50 to 1 odds.

Next, we turn to Keith Mitchell, who’s recovering from a recent stint at the Barracuda Championship. His odds for first-round leader sit at 55 to 1. We’re also keeping an eye on Cameron Champ at 65 to 1.

Returning to our radar is Tom Hoge, who has odds of 75 to 1. Sandwich typically thrives at a track like the one he’ll be playing on this week.

Also worth a mention is Will Gordon, otherwise known as the “Commissioner,” with a 90 to 1 chance to lead after the first round.

As a nod to the Canadian contenders, we include Mackenzie Hughes also at 90 to 1.

Erik van Rooyen, who played his college golf in Minnesota, is a very interesting play. He might have a home-field advantage. His odds to lead after the first round are 110 to 1.

An interesting subplot in this tournament involves EVR’s caddy, who qualified for the tournament himself. This fresh dynamic could certainly make things interesting.

Lastly, let’s not forget about Eric Cole, who has been performing impressively recently, though his shorter driving distance could be a potential drawback. However, his excellent game-to-green skills and strong putting might make up for that.

That said, choosing which golfers to back can be challenging, given the abundance of talent in the field. Remember, these odds are based on current predictions and could fluctuate as the tournament approaches. So, stay tuned, and let’s look forward to some fantastic golf action at the PGA 3M Open!

