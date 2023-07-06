Phillies' Zack Wheeler Has Value in NL Cy Young Race by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

As the National League’s Cy Young Award race continues, there is much speculation over the top contenders. Clayton Kershaw was a strong contender, carrying odds of +200 before he was put on the injured list. Even without Kershaw in the mix, multiple talented arms are deserving.

Atlanta Braves starter Spencer Strider holds odds of +300, demonstrating how strong he’s continued to pitch this year. Meanwhile, Marcus Stroman has been having a successful year and boasts +1100 odds, making a noteworthy case for himself to be considered heavily in the discussion.

Another starting pitcher, Logan Webb, is also making his presence felt. Despite the stiff competition, Webb has held his own, earning odds of +1300. With odds of +1600, Justin Steele has shown consistent performances that have not gone unnoticed, making him an exciting prospect with potential value in the NL Cy Young race.

SportsGrid’s Best Daily MLB Prop Picks

Yet, the conversation keeps circling back to Zac Gallen, who has outperformed everyone else, becoming the favorite for the Cy Young Award. However, there are still other candidates that warrant some action. Philadelphia Phillies ace Zack Wheeler, whose odds are +1500, is worth backing. Wheeler’s integral role in the Phillies’ pitching staff and their potential late-season surge make him an excellent value bet.

There’s real value here in liking Wheeler to overtake Gallen as the favorite for the award eventually. Wheeler has been a consistent presence for the Phillies, and as long as he can stay healthy, he’s got a real shot here and is a value play.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and our daily MLB game picks.