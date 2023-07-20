Predicting the Players for Netflix Quarterback Series Season 2 by SportsGrid 43 minutes ago

Netflix’s new Sports Docu Series, “Quarterback,” has already made an impressive impact, debuting amongst the top 10 shows since its premiere on July 12th. As anticipated, the streaming giant announced a second season for the NFL series. If the same format is followed, we can expect another exciting journey into the lives of football’s most compelling personalities. So, who are the possible contenders for season 2?

First, let’s talk about Joe Burrow. Just like Patrick Mahomes, Burrow is a Super Bowl-caliber quarterback, even though he fell short of winning the big game last season. Burrow is a fan favorite – everything he does looks effortlessly cool. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback has a charisma that should translate well to the Netflix series, making him an exciting choice.

Next up is Geno Smith. His journey has been similar to Kirk Cousins’ transition from the Washington Commanders to the Minnesota Vikings. Despite adversity and challenges, Smith proved many doubters wrong during his tenure with the Seattle Seahawks. His roller-coaster career could make for a fascinating narrative arc in the series.

Lastly, there’s Baker Mayfield. He’s faced his fair share of failures as an early-round draft pick. Yet, now presented with a fresh opportunity, much like Marcus Mariota, Mayfield’s career arc could be incredibly engaging for viewers.

Not to forget, I also find myself rooting for Tino Pattingo, a player with a knack for “slinging the pigskin” with remarkable skill. He’s a wildcard pick, but his talent and charm could make for an exciting feature.

The first season of “Quarterback” offered an extraordinary inside look into these players’ lives, charting their highs and lows over the past season. It’s an eye-opening, riveting perspective that resonates with fans. We can’t wait to see who will be the next focus of this groundbreaking series. What are your predictions? Who would you like to see next?

