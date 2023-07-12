Predicting the Worst Team In Every AFC Division by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The AFC has nearly a dozen teams with a realistic chance of making the NFL postseason. That cannot occur, as plenty of teams will crash and burn. Some may burn all the way to last place in the division. Here are predictions for the worst team in every AFC division.AFC East: New England Patriots

The AFC East will be fun to watch as the season unfolds, with Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen, and Tua Tagovailoa leading three of the four teams with high playoff expectations. The odd team out, the one without a stellar quarterback, is the Patriots. To give the Patriots some credit, they won’t go down without a fight. Bill Belichick will likely create another top-ten defense in addition to a dynamic rushing attack led by Rhamondre Stevenson. We’re left with much to be desired with their passing attack, led by a duo of Mac Jones and JuJu Smith-Schuster. The Patriots could threaten for the final AFC wild-card spot in December, but it will be with the Jets, Bills, and Dolphins ahead of them in the standings.

The AFC North will be the most unpredictable division next season. Joe Burrow and the Bengals will be elite, but after that, Deshaun Watson and the Browns are hoping to turn a corner, the Ravens are hoping to go places with Lamar Jackson, and the Steelers always compete. My gut instinct tells me that the Ravens that finish last.

The Browns and Steelers would be easier picks here, but I’m high on the Browns’ offense with an entire season of Watson and the best pure rusher in all of football. The Steelers will field a respectable defense, yet the most significant caveat remains that Mike Tomlin doesn’t lose. He’s gone 16 seasons without a losing campaign. While Lamar finally got his money and the bad blood has been washed away, I still need to see it to believe it.

The AFC South is weak, maybe the worst division in football, with the Jaguars presumably winning the division relatively easily. After that, it could be a crap shoot for who finishes last. The Titans, Texans, and Colts will all likely stink this year, but I see the Titans finishing last. The Texans are the easy pick, but I expect CJ Stroud to come in and win a few games and for Will Anderson Jr. and new head coach Demeco Ryans to rejuvenate the defense. In Indianapolis, look for Jonathan Taylor to have a bounce-back year, and I’m high on new head coach Shane Steichen to provide the Colts’ offense with some life.

The Titans collapsed last season, losing their final seven games of the regular season. Besides Derrick Henry, the Titans’ offense has nobody and will feature horrible quarterback play. Defensively, their front is one of the better units, but their secondary is atrocious. I see the Titans having a disastrous season, resulting in Mike Vrabel being fired and instantly becoming one of the hottest names on the coaching circuit next off-season.

The AFC West might be one of the NFL’s more predictable divisions. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will win this division. The Chargers will be fun to watch with Justin Herbert and their dynamic pass catchers. Despite the Broncos’ first season with Russell Wilson ending in disaster, I trust the prospects of Sean Payton not making them a laughing stock again. That leaves the Raiders.

Las Vegas’ expectations last season weren’t sky-high, but they weren’t supposed to stink. Davante Adams and Josh Jacobs will put together strong seasons again, and we’ll see their offensive line continue to develop. Heading into 2023, Jimmy Garoppolo won’t make the Raiders a train wreck, likely keeping them out of the Caleb Williams sweepstakes. However, they won’t be good enough to challenge anyone else in this division.

