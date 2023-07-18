Predicting Top 5 AFC Teams In 3 Years by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The AFC will be a gauntlet in 2023 as there are double-digit teams in the conference who expect to make the playoffs. Quarterbacks define the meetings, as you aren’t competing with the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow unless you get elite quarterback play. The best teams should be just as good in three years, but will anybody challenge them? Here are predictions for the five best teams in the AFC in three years. 1. Kansas City Chiefs

Let’s be real. No one is touching Mahomes. He’ll end up as the best quarterback of his era and continue to be a perennial Super Bowl favorite until future notice. Travis Kelce likely still will be running routes for Mahomes, but Mahomes can make anyone he throws to look great. Combined with a young and dominant offensive line, the Chiefs brass will surely put competent players around him. Defensively, the Chiefs don’t need to be exceptional, but they have their fair share of young talent in Nick Bolton, George Karlaftis, and Trent McDuffie, that could flirt with the Pro Bowl in three years.

2. Cincinnati Bengals

After Mahomes, it has to be Joe Burrow. These two will go head to head for AFC supremacy for the better part of the next decade, similar to Tom Brady and Peyton Manning. They’ll continue to have a talented supporting cast around Burrow, with Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins creating a top-two-receiver duo in football. Defensively, like the Chiefs, they shouldn’t be too worried about being sensational, but they also will have a few talented difference-makers to keep the defense afloat.

The gap between the Chiefs and the Bengals will continue to be sizable, and I think the Dolphins deserve that next spot. I’m not crazy about Tua Tagovailoa, and I’m certainly worried about him staying healthy, but I have confidence in Mike McDaniel to get the most out of him. Tyreek Hill has stated that he could retire before 2026, but if not, Jaylen Waddle could be a top-five receiver in football by then in his own right.

I have to believe it when I see it when it comes to Justin Herbert, but he’s flashed special traits at times since coming into the league. Keenan Allen and Austin Ekeler may not be around in 2026, but if Herbert elevates his game over the next three years as he’s expected to, Mike Williams and Quentin Johnson will be just fine. Defensively, the Chargers will need to build around Derwin James with younger players, but the AFC will be won and lost with quarterbacks, not defenses.

The first year of Trevor Lawrence and Doug Pederson in Jacksonville couldn’t have gone better. Trevor looked to ease into his role after a chaotic rookie season with Urban Meyer and seems poised to continue to elevate his game to the next level in 2023 and beyond. Pederson knows how to get the most out of his players and, more importantly, win, so look for Jacksonville to remain competitive in the AFC as the rest of their division remains unproven.

The Bills are in an interesting position because it feels as if their window is right now. They made a lot of win-now signings in recent years that could look bad for their roster building in three years. One must also be cautious about how much longer Stefon Diggs will be a Bill after the recent rift. Josh Allen controls the Bills’ destiny at the end of the day, and simply put, he hasn’t gotten the job done yet. He’s come up short in big moments and hasn’t shown us much to have confidence in him becoming more than just a regular season highlight reel.

