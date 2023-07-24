Raiders Jimmy Garoppolo Passes Physical, Avoids PUP List by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

As the new NFL season inches closer, fans are eagerly waiting for updates on their favorite players, and the Las Vegas Raiders’ fans are no different. One of the key concerns this off-season has revolved around Jimmy Garoppolo’s foot injury. However, the latest developments bring a glimmer of hope for Raider Nation.

Rumors had been swirling that Garoppolo might not be ready to start the upcoming season due to the severity of his foot injury. His contractual agreement, stripped of all bonuses, meant the Raiders had the flexibility to release him without any financial obligations. However, it was announced that Garoppolo has been cleared and won’t be placed on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

Although Garoppolo’s injury history might raise eyebrows among fans and analysts, this clearance marks a crucial step in the right direction. His successful physical implies his readiness for training camp, a big deal when you factor in the new wide receivers on the Raiders’ roster this season.

Garoppolo’s presence on the field is invaluable to the team as it builds synergy and looks to get back in the playoff picture this season. His leadership and experience will be crucial in developing a solid passing game, a key factor to the Raider’s success.

However, optimism should be balanced with caution. Garoppolo’s track record of injuries remains a concern. A big hit early in the season could quickly derail his comeback, leaving the Raiders in a tough spot with little security at the quarterback position.

As we draw closer to the start of the new season, the question persists: Can Garoppolo overcome his injury-riddled past and lead the Raiders to victory? Only time will tell if this step in the right direction evolves into a full-fledged march toward being a starting quarterback in the NFL again.

