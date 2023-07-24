Raiders of the Lost Contract: The Josh Jacobs Holdout by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The Las Vegas Raiders have a running back problem; Josh Jacobs hasn’t signed after being tagged with the franchise label this off-season. Like Saquon Barkley’s approach, Jacobs has yet to sign the tender. Will Jacobs be present as the team is scheduled to report to training camp?

Jacobs arrived in Las Vegas but was spotted catching an early Monday flight out of the city. This action suggests a possible absence from the Raiders’ training camp, intensifying uncertainty within the team. The Raiders have had their fair share of struggles, and it appears that even with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passing his physical, things are far from smooth sailing for the Silver and Black.

The franchise tag situation is complex, often sparking debate among fans and analysts. On the one hand, players receive a significant one-year contract that is fully guaranteed, based on the average of the top salaries at their position. In Jacobs’s case, it’s a four-year, $75 million deal with a whopping $40 million guaranteed. Yet, it can also restrict players from exploring better deals elsewhere, potentially leading to discontent and holdouts.

Players holding out, however, might not always reap the benefits they desire. If Jacobs continues his holdout, he risks missing out on crucial aspects of training camp, including installing the new offensive game plan. This could potentially put him at a disadvantage when the season starts.

Additionally, physical conditioning is a vital part of any player’s preparation. Without the rigorous training that a camp provides, it’s hard for a player to reach optimal physical condition.

Ultimately, the strategy behind a holdout may not always be clear. While it’s understandable that players, particularly running backs, might feel disgruntled by the franchise tag, it’s questionable whether their absence would compel an organization to yield to their demands. Instead, they might just be depriving themselves of valuable preparation time.

