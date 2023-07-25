Raiders Running Back Josh Jacobs Won't Report To Training Camp by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

As the 2023 NFL season approaches, the Raiders’ offseason drama has been amplified with their star running back, Josh Jacobs, who won’t report to training camp due to contract disputes. Unlike Saquon Barkley, who reached a new one-year deal, Jacobs’ situation has taken a different trajectory.

Jacobs, who accumulated 1,607 rushing yards last year, finds himself in a tough spot. The Raiders declined his fifth-year option, adding fuel to his discontent. This decision, viewed as a glaring disregard for his on-field contributions, sparked Jacobs’ audacious refusal to sign his franchise tag.

Despite a potential one-year deal with a significant payout, Jacobs’ absence from training camp underscores his demand for long-term security and respect from the organization.

The franchise tag would see Jacobs making $10.1 million. Still, his refusal to attend training camp could potentially force the Raiders into a revised one-year contract, offering him up to $25 million. It’s a gamble, but one that he is willing to take.

Jacobs’ unwavering stand is markedly different from Barkley’s situation with the Giants. Unlike Jacobs, Barkley appeared more open to negotiation and compromise. While both players were in similar circumstances, their approaches and attitude toward their respective organizations varied significantly.

While Barkley’s disagreement may revolve around immediate upfront payment, Jacobs’ discontent stems deeper. Since March, Jacobs has maintained a firm stance, pay me what I’m worth or part ways. This sentiment indicates his dissatisfaction with how the Raiders organization has handled his contract situation.

As the deadline looms, Jacobs’ position becomes increasingly one to watch. Unlike the Giants, who found common ground with Barkley, the Raiders have yet to make an effort to appease Jacobs. It’s a bold move for the star player, putting the spotlight on the franchise’s unwillingness to compensate their standout running back adequately.

Only time will reveal whether Jacobs’ move to skip training camp pays off. One thing’s for sure; his bold stance may set the tone for future NFL contract negotiations surrounding the running back position.

