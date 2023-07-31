Ranking the Best MLB Games This Week by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

We’re into the thick of it in the MLB season. Teams will continue to jockey for position throughout the campaign as they fight for a berth in this year’s playoffs.

So, what are the best games scheduled for this week?

Ranking the Best MLB Games This Week

3. Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins

Date: August 2, 2023

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Nobody would have guessed the Miami Marlins would be playing meaningful baseball at the start of August. Yet, here we are with the Fish hosting the defending National League Champion Philadelphia Phillies for an NL East showdown loaded with playoff implications.

As of Sunday, the Marlins have a 0.5-game lead over the Phillies, tied with the Milwaukee Brewers for the final postseason berth. That raises the stakes as they try to sweep the visiting Phillies out of town.

This year, Philadelphia has struggled with consistency, keeping them outside of the playoffs for most of the season. That’s analogous to their recent performances, in which they’ve blown leads in their previous two games while dropping seven of their past 11. The Marlins were in a similar position last week, albeit they’ve won three of four coming into this one.

The Marlins were comfortably in a playoff spot throughout the first half of the season. Now, their best chance of returning to the driver’s seat comes by rattling a familiar foe.

2. Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees

Date: August 2, 2023

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

After an eight-week absence, Aaron Judge returned to the New York Yankees lineup this weekend. However, his return wasn’t enough to spur the Bronx Bombers to victory, as New York dropped two of three to the American League-leading Baltimore Orioles. Things aren’t getting any easier with the Tampa Bay Rays coming to town.

The Yankees must run a gauntlet of the Rays’ three best pitchers. Tampa Bay starts by sending Tyler Glasnow to the mound on Monday, followed by Zach Eflin on Tuesday, and Cy Young hopeful Shane McClanahan in the series finale. Wednesday’s battle could be the litmus test for what comes next for New York as they try to regain footing in the AL playoff race.

Starting pitching hasn’t been the Yankees’ forte, but they have a trio of quality pitchers available for this AL East matchup. Domingo German and Carlos Rodon are scheduled to start the first two before giving way to youngster Clarke Schmidt on Wednesday. The former first-round pick gets to match wits with one of the best the MLB has to offer as New York tries to stay relevant.

Any of these three outings are worth tuning into, but the baseball gods have saved the best for last, leaving fans with a lasting impression ahead of the weekend.

1. Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs

Date: July 31, 2023

Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

We are starting the week with a pivotal NL Central battle on Monday. The Chicago Cubs are 10-2 over their past 12 games and are flying high into the series opener against the Cincinnati Reds. The Cubs are 18-13 against divisional opponents, with the Reds a much worse 13-19. Whichever team emerges as the series winner carries all the momentum into the latter part of the week.

Monday’s contest is highlighted by two of the best pitchers both clubs have to offer. Marcus Stroman is the probable starter for the hosts, with Cincinnati countering with Andrew Abbott. Stroman is having a resurgent campaign with the Cubs, posting the second-fewest hits per nine innings of his career and the third-best FIP since 2015. Meanwhile, Abbott is one of the ring leaders in the parade of Reds’ rookies ready to set the league on fire. The rookie southpaw has a minuscule 1.90 ERA across ten starts.

What a difference a week makes. A few days ago, we were talking about the Cubs as sellers ahead of the trade deadline. Now, they’re poised to move within 1.0 games of the Reds in a wide-open division. Keep your eyes fixed on this series as the Cubs and Reds try to position themselves for a postseason push.

