Ranking the Best MLB Games This Week by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

We’re into the thick of it in the MLB season. Teams will continue to jockey for position throughout the campaign as they fight for a berth in this year’s playoffs.

So, what are the best games scheduled for this week?

Ranking the Best MLB Games This Week

3. Chicago Cubs vs. Chicago White Sox

Date: July 26, 2023

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

Officially, MLB had its rivalry week at the start of May, but a slew of classic matchups between local clubs highlights this week’s crop of games. Among those is the Chicago Cubs taking on the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. Both teams need a spark to keep their postseason dreams alive, and taking a grudge match early in the week could help build momentum into the weekend.

On Wednesday, the Cubs send Marcus Stroman to the mound, looking to build off his career-best campaign. Stroman is just one win shy of his previous high. Moreover, he’s posted above-average strikeout metrics while allowing the second-fewest walks and hits per inning pitched. However, Stroman’s had a rough month, allowing four or more earned runs in three of his past four starts.

Nevertheless, the White Sox are one of the worst-hitting teams in the majors, compiling the fifth-lowest OPS and 12th-most strikeouts. Stroman’s best chance of halting his current slide comes in this cross-town outing. Things always get heated in Chi-Town, and Stroman has the personality to add gas to the fire.

2. Cincinnati Reds vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Date: July 25, 2023

Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

All of a sudden, the NL Central is a two-horse race. The Pittsburgh Pirates have completely fallen off their early-season pace, and the Cubs are treading water, leaving the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds to battle it out for division supremacy. Coincidentally, the Brew Crew and Reds renew acquaintances for a three-game set starting Monday. As it stands, Milwaukee is 0.5 games up on Cincinnati for the top spot in the Central. Whichever team emerges as the series winner will have the division lead heading into the weekend.

Tuesday’s probable starters offer the most intriguing pitching matchup of the series. The Reds send rookie sensation Andrew Abbott to the bump. Since landing in the bigs, the southpaw has been filthy, allowing a paltry 0.92 walks and hits per inning pitched while striking out 57 over 55.2 innings pitched. Milwaukee counters with Corbin Burnes, who has been electric over his recent sample. Burnes hasn’t allowed a run across his last 14.0 innings, decreasing his ERA to 1.33 in July with a minuscule 0.63 WHIP.

This encounter is shaping up as a pitcher’s duel as Burnes and Abbott maintain their current form. There’s no telling who emerges from this wreckage, but we know it’ll be worth tuning into.

1. New York Mets vs. New York Yankees

Date: July 25, 2023

Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

After nearly 150 years of organized MLB action, there are sure to be some rivalries that stand the test of time. Arguably, none more so than the Subway Series that occurs when New York’s clubs take to the field against each other. The Mets and Yankees meet in the Bronx for a mini two-game series, but the stakes are even higher this time.

Despite both squads starting the year near the top of the World Series futures board, neither team currently occupies a playoff spot. The Yankees are 2.0 games back of the final postseason berth, with the Mets even further behind in the NL, needing to make up 7.5 games. The current scheduling model doesn’t allow teams to take their foot off the pedal, and both teams need to find a new gear heading into August.

Justin Verlander and Domingo German will start the series opener on Tuesday. Verlander is among the few bright spots on an otherwise disappointing Mets team. On the other hand, German has been an all-or-nothing pitcher for the Bronx Bombers, epitomizing Ricky Bobby’s “If you aren’t first, you’re last” mentality.

All eyes will be fixed on this one. Don’t miss out on what should be the game of the week.

