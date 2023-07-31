Ranking the Big Ten East Teams During the East/West Era by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

The 2023 college football season is rapidly approaching, and with it comes the final season of the Big Ten East and West divisions. One of the nation’s premier conferences, the Big Ten switched from the comically named “Leaders” and “Legends” divisions to two seven-team divisions named “East” and “West” beginning with the 2014 season.

Which teams have performed the best in the Big Ten East during this ending era?

Big Ten East Performance from 2014-2022

Team Record Division Titles Indiana 46-61 (24-55 in Big Ten) Zero Michigan State 68-40 (43-34 in Big Ten) One (Tied) Maryland 45-60 (23-52 in Big Ten) Zero Michigan 79-32 (54-22 in Big Ten) Two (One Tied) Rutgers 33-74 (13-66 in Big Ten) Zero Penn State 78-36 (51-30 in Big Ten) One (Tied) Ohio State 105-13 (69-6 in Big Ten) Eight (Four Tied)

7. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

The choice for the bottom of the Big Ten East is clear. The Rutgers Scarlet Knights have only won 13 conference games since the inception of the Big Ten (which coincided with them joining the conference) and have failed to win a single Big Ten game in three of their nine seasons in the league.

6. Maryland Terrapins

Maryland and Indiana are neck and neck, but the Hoosiers get the nod based on the 2020 season. The Terrapins have been to four bowl games in the Big Ten East era, and Mike Locksley has them playing at a higher level than Maryland has in some time. They have posted back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since the early 2000s.

5. Indiana Hoosiers

The program with college football’s most defeats has actually had a solid decade, despite being in one of the country’s toughest divisions. Indiana has been to four bowl games in this timespan with Kevin Wilson and Tom Allen as head coaches. IU won at least five games for six straight seasons, a rare feat for the Hoosiers. They also had a winning record in the Big Ten in back-to-back campaigns (2019 and 2020) for the first time since 1987 and 1988.

4. Michigan State Spartans

The beginning of the Big Ten East era was a golden era for the Spartans. Mark Dantonio had Michigan State flying high and coming off a 13-1 season. MSU went 11-2 and 12-2 in the first two seasons in the East but has failed to recapture that magic since then. Michigan State is 43-34 in the Big Ten in the nine seasons in the East era and has tied for one division title.

3. Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State has failed to capture a division title in the Big Ten East but is the third of the “Big Three” in the East. They are poised to potentially breakthrough in 2023. James Franklin took over as the head coach when the Big Ten East was beginning, leading PSU to a 78-36 record. Penn State has been improving, and the gap between them and Ohio State and Michigan is closing each season.

2. Michigan Wolverines

The Michigan Wolverines are the current kings of the Big Ten East with back-to-back wins over the Ohio State Buckeyes and back-to-back Big Ten Championships, releasing Ohio State’s death grip on the conference. Throughout the entire East era, Michigan is still behind the Buckeyes. They are 79-32 overall, with 22 conference defeats during the nine seasons.

1. Ohio State Buckeyes

Michigan currently owns the crown, but Ohio State has been the top Big Ten East program during the East era. Ohio State has won eight division titles (although four have been shared) and has only lost six conference games in those nine seasons. A record of 105-13 during the East era is simply incredible. Urban Meyer and Ryan Day have been the two head coaches in charge of this dominance. The Buckeyes will try to regain the Big Ten title in 2023.

