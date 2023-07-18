Running Back Riddle: Barkley, Jacobs, and Pollard Change Landscape by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

With star backs Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, and Tony Pollard having failed to come to terms on a contract extension before yesterday’s deadline, the question of how to fix the running back market is a topic that has been floating around NFL circles.

What often goes unmentioned are the restrictions in place, dictating when college athletes can make their leap to the NFL. Look at Atlanta Falcons rookie Bijan Robinson (No. 8 overall pick), whose talent was NFL-ready but found himself restrained by the system.

The current rules make it so that a player like Robinson has to stay at Texas longer than his skill set might necessitate. His talent is there, but NFL regulations limit his time to earn money playing professional football. If we were to lower the eligibility restrictions, Robinson would likely be among the league’s top five running backs already, bringing an interesting perspective to the table.

This would impact the college game. Imagine a world where college football freshmen could jump straight into the NFL. The recruiting dynamics would shift overnight. It would be more difficult for coaches like Nick Saban to stockpile 5-star recruits on his depth chart, as many of these talents would opt to play right away for other programs. It’s a fascinating thought that can potentially disrupt the status quo in the NFL and college football alike.

This riddle could become even more complicated as we consider another factor. Wear and tear. In a sense, the situation echoes the pitch count seen in baseball. It’s not so much about a player’s age but their usage and the subsequent physical toll. A running back that enters the league at 19 could essentially be â€œoldâ€ by the age of 25 due to the demands of the position.

So, perhaps we’ll see an evolution in how the game is managed. Could we see a future where running backs are limited to 15 or 20 snaps per game, a type of â€˜carry count’? This would force coaches to strategize even further, balancing the threat of injury with the competitive demands of the game.

